Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 99,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,469,538 shares.The stock last traded at $7.91 and had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market cap of $897.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

