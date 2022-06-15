Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Up 94.8% in May

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the May 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,697.0 days.

Shares of REMYF stock traded down $31.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.20. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 148. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $246.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.99.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

