Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) is Miura Global Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Miura Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Repligen comprises about 3.9% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Repligen worth $23,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $144.13 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average is $191.33.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

