REPO Trading Down 27.1% Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $22,904.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,991.90 or 0.22322159 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00414516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00036967 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.