Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.29. 91,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,876. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.43 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

