Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,583 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.25. 44,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

