Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,362 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $32.40. 365,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,102,294. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.