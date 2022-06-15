Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. 624,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,807,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $75.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

