Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Invests $464,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Boeing by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,837,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.37.

BA stock traded up $10.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.26. 303,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,091,727. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

