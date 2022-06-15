Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $626,000 Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Lear by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,675. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.34. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.