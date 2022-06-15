Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 157,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,761. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.