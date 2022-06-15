Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.9% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068,805. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

