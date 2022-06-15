Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Takes $593,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.72. The firm has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

