Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.4% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.81.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $461.53. The stock had a trading volume of 38,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.12 and a 200 day moving average of $490.39. The company has a market cap of $432.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

