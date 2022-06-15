Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CEO Chad Rigetti Sells 132,224 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CEO Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 585,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,469,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,378,042.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down 0.30 on Tuesday, reaching 4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,049. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.25 and a 52-week high of 12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

