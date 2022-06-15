Rinkey Investments Acquires New Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 88,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

