Rinkey Investments Buys New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 740.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 103,855 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.13. 4,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,488. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.68 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

