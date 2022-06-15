Rinkey Investments Buys New Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000.

TBT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 105,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,804. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

