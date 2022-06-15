Rinkey Investments Buys Shares of 1,794 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 335,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,699. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13.

