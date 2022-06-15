Rinkey Investments Buys Shares of 40 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $674.65. The stock had a trading volume of 347,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,785,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $831.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $918.76. The company has a market capitalization of $698.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $593.50 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

