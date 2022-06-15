Rinkey Investments Buys Shares of 7,600 iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 74,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. 130,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,477. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

