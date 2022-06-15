Rinkey Investments Invests $2.81 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 199,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,151,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,154,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,987. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

