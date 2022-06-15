Rinkey Investments Invests $38,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.79. 17,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $57.49.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
