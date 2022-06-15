Rinkey Investments Invests $7.88 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 87,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,975. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

