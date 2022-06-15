Rinkey Investments Purchases Shares of 317 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.15. 415,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,596,738. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $405.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

