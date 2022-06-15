Rinkey Investments Takes $42,000 Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 197,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. 1,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,635 shares of company stock worth $84,652 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

