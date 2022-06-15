Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $61.10. Approximately 34,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 471,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

RBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.