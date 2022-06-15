Robonomics.network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Robonomics.network has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $567,875.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00017307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,650.69 or 0.99871059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00112155 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,060,679 coins and its circulating supply is 923,288 coins. The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

