Roger E. Kahn Buys 23,881 Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BLIN stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 114,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,584. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.77. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 92,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

