Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 13,680 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.3% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,819,313. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $273.34 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.