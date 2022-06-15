Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 60,294 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,361,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.83. The stock had a trading volume of 53,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,117. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.41 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

