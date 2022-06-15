Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,665,000 after buying an additional 1,377,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after buying an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,886,000 after buying an additional 1,696,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after buying an additional 9,568,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,107,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after buying an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 929,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,543,758. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

