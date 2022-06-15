Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,472,000 after acquiring an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 695,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period.

VFH stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,619. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

