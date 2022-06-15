Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. 264,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,102. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

