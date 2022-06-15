Rune Reaches Market Cap of $333,470.29 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $24.67 or 0.00117257 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $333,470.29 and $7,755.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rune has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00446106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

