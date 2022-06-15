Saber Capital Managment LLC Buys Shares of 42,394 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,259,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 11.3% of Saber Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 75,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.36 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

