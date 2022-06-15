Saber Capital Managment LLC Invests $3.42 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Saber Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. Mastercard comprises about 2.7% of Saber Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $322.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

