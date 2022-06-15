Saber Capital Managment LLC Makes New $24.24 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $24,236,000. Netflix accounts for 19.2% of Saber Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average is $382.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

