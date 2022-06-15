Saber Capital Managment LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Saber Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000. Copart comprises 4.6% of Saber Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,906,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $103.54 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.