Saber Capital Managment LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Saber Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000. Copart comprises 4.6% of Saber Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,906,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CPRT opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $103.54 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.13.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.
In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copart (CPRT)
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.