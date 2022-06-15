Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $387,182.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,688,689.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00.

CRM traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,556,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,484. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.58. The company has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

