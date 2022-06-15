Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $164.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.66, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total value of $494,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,485 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.