Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.15

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 26907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of $823.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 43,788 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

