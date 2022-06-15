Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Shares Down 4.1%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.