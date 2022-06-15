Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,900 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the May 15th total of 445,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SSL traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. 379,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,935. Sasol has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $28.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

