Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,900 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the May 15th total of 445,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
SSL traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. 379,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,935. Sasol has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $28.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
About Sasol (Get Rating)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.