Scala (XLA) Price Down 28.7% This Week

Scala (XLA) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Scala has a total market cap of $509,875.79 and approximately $549.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,370.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.26 or 0.15443237 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00423225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00070160 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036951 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.