Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.20

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 6561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHNWF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Schroders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 3,850 ($46.73) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($47.58) to GBX 3,720 ($45.15) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($42.48) to GBX 3,400 ($41.27) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,628.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

