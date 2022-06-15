Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,425. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

