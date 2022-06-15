Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

