Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SMG stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,897. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $198.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last three months. 27.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

