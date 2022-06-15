ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001303 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $22,845.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003843 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,881,190 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.